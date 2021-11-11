Injured hiker rescued from climbing wall at the Luskville Falls in Gatineau Park
Emergency crews rescued an injured hiker in Gatineau Park late Thursday evening, hours after she injured her ankle while on a steep climbing wall at the Luskville Falls and couldn't make it off the trail safely.
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said the woman injured her ankle while wall climbing in Luskville, Que. Thursday afternoon.
Two people were hiking with the woman when she was injured. Officials said they were "safe and sound" during the incident.
Emergency crews from the Pontiac fire department and the Ottawa Fire rope rescue team were on the scene to assist with the rescue.
At 10 p.m., fire rescue teams completed the rescue of the woman and transferred her into the care of paramedics.
"The woman is finally safe and sound and is on her way to the hospital," said the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police. "The rescue team did an excellent job to get her down."
Ottawa fire says it received a request for its rope rescue team to assist with the rescue operation.
