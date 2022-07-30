Hikers’ vehicles stolen during their hike

Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are asking for the public’s help as it investigates the theft of multiple vehicles.

The incident took place on July 27 on the side of Highway 637 in Servos Township in the Sudbury District.

“The vehicles had been parked on crown land, near the Wahnapitea bridge in the early morning hours of July 27 and were removed while the owner and occupants were hiking in a wooded area for the day,” police said in a news release Friday.

The primary vehicle stolen is described as, a blue 2007 Lincoln MRK pick-up truck with Ontario marker BN 93731, which was hauling a white 2009 Outback trailer with Ontario marker K2221M. The trailer was carrying a beige 2011 Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicle with Ontario marker 2AT15.

“Officers are seeking the public's assistance in locating the missing property and to identifying the person or persons involved,” police said.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area of the Wahnapitea bridge Wednesday is asked to check for any potential dash cam or security footage.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should contact the OPP.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous tips online.