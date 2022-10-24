Hilda MacDonald declared mayor of Leamington

Hilda MacDonald has been re-elected as the mayor of Leamington in the 2022 municipal election.

Here are the latest results.

MacDonald defeated Cris Biron and Jimmy Simoni to reclaim the mayoral seat in her second term.

She has served the municipality of Leamington on council for eight terms. The last was her first as mayor.

Joining MacDonald as deputy mayor is Larry Joseph Verbeke.

COUNCIL RESULTS: