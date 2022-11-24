Hilda MacDonald elected as Warden of Essex County

A new warden and deputy warden has been elected at a special meeting of Essex County Council.

Warden of Essex County for the term 2022 to 2026 is Hilda MacDonald.

MacDonald is taking the reigns for the next four years from former warden Gary McNamara.

“The population of the region has shown that they are ready for diversity, their ready to have themselves represented at this table, it's no longer just one demographic, skin colour, gender, age, all of those things are represented at this table and I'm proud to be elected by you my fellow colleagues, thank you so much for that,” said MacDonald.

The Town of Tecumseh deputy mayor Joe Bachetti has been elected deputy warden.