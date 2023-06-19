Hillary's Law passes in New Brunswick

Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

It's been a long time coming for the family of Hillary Hooper.

A law in her name was passed by the province of New Brunswick last week — more than two years after Hooper died by suicide in the psychiatric unit of the Saint John Regional Hospital.

"Not everybody can fight, not everybody can fight for a long time,” said Patty Borthwick, Hillary's mother.

“It was important that we get this done because we know how much it hurt when we lost her and the way that we lost her.”

“So if we can help another family and save them all that grief.”

The Hillary’s Law provision will create a mandatory requirement for a coroner to conduct an inquest under specified circumstances related to non-natural deaths in custody, in a hospital facility or where the use of force may have been a factor such as a prison.

"Most provinces already have these changes and New Brunswick was quite behind,” said Andrea Anderson-Mason, MLA Fundy-the Isles-Saint John West.

Anderson-Mason worked with Borthwick – along with Green Party Leader David Coon to bring the Amendment to the Coroners Act to its Royal Assent.

She hopes it saves future families the frustration Borthwick went through.

“I think there is an expectation that when you have your loved one at a psychiatric facility or a mental health ward that they're going to be afforded a certain level of protection,” Anderson-Mason said.

“When there appears to be a failure you want answers,” she said.

The push for the changes came after a coroner's inquest into Hillary's death was held in March, the jury made several recommendations to help prevent a similar situation.

Coroner Services are responsible for the investigation of all reportable deaths in the province to determine the identity of the deceased. As well as how, when, where and by what means their death occurred.

All deaths that are unnatural, unexpected, unexplained, or unattended must be reported to Coroner Services.

"We're still waiting and watching what happens with the recommendations from the inquest,” Borthwick said.

“Because of course they have a timeframe to implement those recommendations if they're going to so we're always keeping an eye on that,” she said.

“But as far as the law goes, Bill 30, Hillary's Law is good."

Hillary's mother says she can now finally grieve and have some comfort in knowing her daughter's death wasn't in vain.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some available resources:

CHIMO (in New Brunswick): 1-800-667-5005

Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line (in Nova Scotia): 1-888-429-8167

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline: 1-833-456-4566

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health: 1-800-463-2338

Crisis Services Canada: 1-833-456-4566 or text 45645

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

