Hillside Festival offers free tickets to newly landed Ukrainians

The Hillside Festival is offering newly arrived Ukrainians a free ticket to see the Ukrainian string quartet DakhaBrakha.

The band will take the stage at the Guelph festival on Friday July 22.

The pass being offered is for the full day and is also being extended to those hosting and helping Ukrainian in the Guelph region.

“We know music has the power to heal and console,” said Marie Zimmerman, executive director of the organization in a media release. “This is a small gesture to connect people to the music of their culture and to the caring community at the festival.”

DakhaBrakha is from Kyiv and base their music on Ukrainian folk music and folk tales.

“Having experimented with Ukrainian folk music, the band has added rhythms of the surrounding world into their music, thus creating bright, unique and unforgettable image of DakhaBrakha,” the band’s bio reads. “It will help to open up the potential of Ukrainian melodies and to bring it to the hearts and consciousness of the younger generation in Ukraine and the rest of the world as well.”

They have performed before at both the Hillside summer festival and Hillside Inside, the winter festival.

Those wanting to claim the free tickets can email Rory Phelan at studentassistant@hillsidefestival.ca.