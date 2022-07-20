Hinshaw announces minor changes to COVID-19 dashboard
Alberta's chief medical officer of health said the province would make some adjustments to its COVID-19 data dashboard.
The changes involve hospitalizations, outbreak tracking, health-care capacity and vaccine outcomes.
For hospitalizations, Alberta Health will add a graph that shows people hospitalized directly or indirectly due to COVID-19.
The province is going away from specific outbreak locations by zone. Dr. Deena Hinshaw says it's a highly-manual process, and it's not timely because it's only updated once a week.
Instead, the health ministry will list the amount of outbreaks in a number of continuing care categories.
Alberta Health will also remove information about ICU capacity and temporary bed and space reductions in each region, and points to the Alberta Health Services (AHS) website for that information.
The province is also going away from reporting vaccine outcomes because the current information is "not exhaustive," according to Hinshaw.
Alberta Health is not making changes to other metrics.
-
Barrie City Councillor Mike McCann sets sights on mayor's chairAnother Barrie city councillor hopes to become the city's next mayor in October.
-
Halfway Lake hikers saved by app that allowed police to find themA cellphone app was key in rescuing three hikers who went missing in the late evening of July 17 at Halfway Provincial Park.
-
Saskatoon Red Lobster closed after alarm, sprinklers fail to trigger during deep fryer blazeA blaze that started in a deep fryer caused $20,000 in damage to a restaurant in the 2500 block of Eighth Street East, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.
-
Veteran Calgary police officer charged after investigation into 'indecent act'A 12-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service has been charged following an investigation into what police call an 'indecent act.'
-
-
Ontario hospital workers unions demand action to address staffing shortages as ERs forced to shut downTwo unions representing 70,000 hospital workers in Ontario say an “all-hands-on deck-approach” is needed now to address the ongoing hospital staffing crisis, which is leading to the closure of emergency rooms across the province.
-
Murder plot: B.C. man who pleaded guilty in another homicide sentenced for shooting that never happenedA man formerly convicted in a British Columbia homicide case will spend years behind bars for his role in another murder plot.
-
Hanover collision leaves 73-year-old man in serious conditionA collision involving a pick-up truck driver and a motorized scooter in a parking lot has left one man in serious condition.
-
‘I’m literally David versus Goliath’: Jessica Peebles enters race for Winnipeg’s mayorThe newest candidate for Winnipeg’s mayoral race says she doesn’t expect to win this fall's civic election but hopes her ideas can still help change the city.