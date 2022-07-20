Hinshaw announces minor changes to COVID-19 dashboard
Alberta's chief medical officer of health said the province would make some adjustments to its COVID-19 data dashboard.
The changes involve hospitalizations, outbreak tracking, health-care capacity and vaccine outcomes.
For hospitalizations, Alberta Health will add a graph that shows people hospitalized directly or indirectly due to COVID-19.
The province is going away from specific outbreak locations by zone. Dr. Deena Hinshaw says it's a highly-manual process, and it's not timely because it's only updated once a week.
Instead, the health ministry will list the amount of outbreaks in a number of continuing care categories.
Alberta Health will also remove information about ICU capacity and temporary bed and space reductions in each region, and points to the Alberta Health Services (AHS) website for that information.
The province is also going away from reporting vaccine outcomes because the current information is "not exhaustive," according to Hinshaw.
Alberta Health is not making changes to other metrics.
