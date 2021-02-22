Alberta's chief medical officer of health will deliver the province's COVID-19 update in person for the first time since Thursday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. MST. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The province has 4,758 active cases, according to data reported on Sunday.

Of 321 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 53 are intensive care units.

More than 66,000 people have been fully immunized with two doses of vaccine, while about 169,500 shots have been given in total. Among those fully immunized are all residents in Alberta Health Services-contracted long-term care and supportive living homes, as of the weekend.

Another milestone achieved in Alberta's vaccine program!



Residents in all AHS-contracted long-term care & supportive living facilities in Alberta have received their 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses.



This week, vaccinations are expanding to all 75+; reservations open on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/hZyrr7bXeO

As part of the Phase 1B vaccine rollout, vaccines will next be offered to Albertans aged 75 and older starting Wednesday.

The country will receive a record 640,000 doses between Moderna and Pfizer deliveries this week. Just under 70,000 will head to Alberta.