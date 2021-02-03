Alberta's top doctor will give the province's COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon after a news conference by the premier earlier in the day.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is slated to speak as usual at 3:30 p.m. MST.

Jason Kenney is expected to announce supports for the continuing care and mental health systems at noon.

Both events will be livestreamed on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

On Tuesday, Alberta reported an increase in six COVID-19 variant cases in the province, bringing the provincial total to 57. Contact tracers have not been able to find a link to travel in eight cases, including four connected to a daycare outbreak.

"This is concerning but it does mean we have a better chance of controlling spread when we understand linkages between cases," Hinshaw said.

Given the situation, the province is changing isolation requirements for returning travellers: they will be informed of the option to quarantine in a government-provided hotel room, but if they choose to stay at home, everyone in the household will also need to quarantine for two weeks after the end of the case's isolation period for a total of 24 days.

"Given how easily this virus is spreading in homes, this enhancement is necessary to prevent spread in the community," Hinshaw explained.

The province has 6,912 active cases, with 556 total hospitalizations. For the first time in weeks, ICU admissions have dropped below 100 to 97.

Alberta's positivity rate sat at 3.5 per cent as of Tuesday.

About 17,000 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 107,400 doses have been administered altogether.