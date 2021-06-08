Hinshaw to give Alberta COVID-19 update at 3:30

The chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Alberta reported 127 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after 4,027 tests on Sunday.

The province has a total of 4,707 cases and 351 people in hospital, 94 of whom are in ICU.

Alberta has administered more than three million vaccine doses. Nearly 67 per cent of eligible Albertans have received one dose and 14.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Nearly 3,500 of Alberta's active count are linked to variants of concern.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.