Alberta's chief medical officer of health will again give a pandemic update live on Wednesday, as the province continues to see COVID-19 numbers lower than it has in months.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. MST.

Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw reported just 456 new COVID-19 cases found in some 8,200 tests that had been conducted in the previous 24 hours. It was the lowest daily case count Alberta had seen since Oct. 28.

"Our positivity rate is declining, but it is still far above the one to three per cent that we saw for most of the summer and fall," Hinshaw commented.

"The numbers fluctuate on a daily basis, but we continue to see an overall decline in our testing numbers from last month. We don't know all the reasons for this, but one factor could be fewer people getting sick," she explained, urging anyone showing symptoms to book a test.

The province's positivity rate has hovered around 5.4 per cent in recent days, and its R (reproductive) value at 0.84. The rate of transmission is down from the second week of January when it sat at 0.90 across the province.

There are 740 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 119 of whom are in ICUs. Since finding its first case in March, the province has counted 1,463 deaths to the disease.

Officials said Tuesday Alberta would be prioritizing second dose vaccine appointments moving forward, and may even have to delay some bookings, as vaccine shortages continued.