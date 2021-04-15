COVID-19 in Alberta: Hinshaw reports 1,646 cases, including 1,020 variant infections

Alberta reported 1,646 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day count since mid-December.

The province has 16,223 cases and 416 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 86 in ICU.

Just over a thousand cases from Thursday's count are linked to variants of concern, Dr. Hinshaw said.

Thursday's positivity rate was 9.5 per cent after Alberta Health Services conducted more than 17,000 tests.

Alberta has reported more than a thousand cases for nine straight days.

Trends



New cases

*9 straight days of 1K+new cases

*7-day ave = 1332 new cases/day



Actives

*Surpass 16K for 1st time since Dec 25



Tests

*4 of the province's 10 highest positivity %s have been recorded this month



Deaths

*April 1-7: 8 deaths

*April 8-15: 24 deaths#COVID19AB pic.twitter.com/j8fof6hi2A

As of the end of Tuesday, Alberta had administered more than one million COVID-19 doses.