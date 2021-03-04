Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

The government news release says she will be joined by "officials," though it's unclear who else will be there.

On Wednesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported a COVID-19 variant outbreak at an Edmonton retirement home.

Churchill Manor has 27 cases of the coronavirus, including 19 variant infections.

Dr. Hinshaw also announced 402 cases of the disease after 10,362 tests and 12 more deaths.

There are 4,649 active cases and 251 patients in hospital across the province.

VACCINATION TIMELINE

When Albertans go to book the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after March 10, they may now wait up to four months instead of just 42 days, Hinshaw said Wednesday.

Research shows one dose offers "a huge boost in immunity" and should allow the province to vaccine more people sooner.

"This change will significantly increase how quickly we can all offer Albertans the protection of their first dose," Hinshaw said. "The more people we can offer this protection to in the coming weeks and months, the more effective we will be in stopping spread."

The chief medical officer of health does not know how many doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine Alberta will get and hopes to reveal more details soon.

Alberta Health Services had administered 255,283 doses as of Tuesday.