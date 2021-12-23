Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta reported 1,346 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 522 Omicron infections.

The one-day case count is the highest since Oct. 1.

The province currently has 7,065 active cases and 326 hospitalized with COVID-19, including 65 in intensive care.

Alberta has identified a total of 2,131 cases of the Omicron variant to date.

Among all Albertans, 78.8 per cent have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.6 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

On Wednesday, Alberta's United Conservative Party defended its decision to hold a Christmas party at an Edmonton restaurant just hours after government and health officials introduced new restrictions and encouraged Albertans to cancel workplace social gatherings and reduce their contacts.

The new rules, including limiting capacity at large venues and restricting restaurant tables to no more than 10 people, start on Friday.

Alberta's COVID-19 data will be update Thursday afternoon.