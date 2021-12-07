Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Alberta's number of Omicron COVID-19 cases grew to 11 on Monday, and pandemic deaths to 3,263.

After the weekend, the province reported 788 new COVID-19 cases.

There are 366 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 72 of whom are in intensive care units.

Of the Omicron variant cases, eight are in the Calgary health zone, two are in the Edmonton health zone, and the remaining case is in the north health zone. On Monday, Alberta's top doctor said some household members of those cases had tested positive, too, but had not yet been confirmed as cases of the new strain of concern. An elementary school in the North Zone and a high school have also been notified after two of the contacts attended classes.

Also Monday, vaccination data was updated for the first time since Thursday. Among all Albertans, 77.2 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 71.8 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose.

More than 63,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered to children between the ages of five and 11.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a pandemic update at 3:30 p.m.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta's United Conservative government has denied a request by the Official Opposition NDP to host an emergency debate on the province's plan to respond to the Omicron variant, hospital staffing shortages, health-care worker burnout, and increasing ambulance wait times.

Edmonton restaurants say "there was never a full recovery" and, amid ongoing pandemic expenses and inflation, the future of their businesses are still uncertain.

According to a new online survey by Rapid Test and Trace Canada, a large retailer of rapid COVID-19 tests in Canada, 46 per cent of Canadians plan to ask family and friends to get tested before a holiday visit. In Alberta, 72.3 percent of men surveyed expect there to be an argument over asking someone to be tested for a gathering, which is well above the national average of 58.3 per cent.