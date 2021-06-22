Hinshaw to give last scheduled COVID-19 update next Tuesday as Alberta adds 57 new cases

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 in one of her last scheduled updates.

After more than 230 press conferences, Alberta's top doctor said next Tuesday, June 29, will be her final scheduled update.

"These availabilities are intended to provide critical information and the reality is that we're making great progress," Hinshaw said on Tuesday.

"Cases are falling quickly and our vaccine uptake is rising."

Hinshaw added she would hold a press conference if it were needed.

She also said Alberta will no longer report COVID-19 data on weekends and will announce the province's R-value every two weeks.

Alberta has 1,773 active COVID-19 cases, the lowest amount since October 2.

There are 200 Albertans in hospital with the disease, including 54 in ICU.

Alberta conducted just over 5,000 tests on Monday and reported a positivity rate of 1.4 per cent.

More than 30 per cent of eligible Albertans have now received a second vaccine dose.

Hinshaw emphasized Alberta Health Services' message that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are "interchangeable" after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said it was safe to mix the brands.

"It does not matter which brand you get for your second dose. They’re both safe and effective and it is perfectly OK to get one dose of each."