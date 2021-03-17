Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give her COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A day earlier, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 355 new COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 5.9 per cent.

Alberta has 4,776 active coronavirus cases, including 509 infections of the variants of concern, Hinshaw said.

"While we have prevented any significant spread in Alberta so far, the percentage of variants in our active cases is rising," Hinshaw said.

"In some ways, there is a race between the variants and the vaccines."

Alberta Health Services had administered nearly 380,000 doses as of Monday when Phase 2A of the rollout began.

"Widespread vaccination will also be fundamental to helping us all get back to a sense of normalcy, closer to what life was before COVID-19," Hinshaw added.

