Hinton RCMP investigate pair of suspected overdoses that left 2 men dead

Mounties in Hinton are investigating a pair of suspected fatal drug overdoses that left two men dead.

The deaths are of a 29-year-old man on Feb. 27 and a 32-year-old man on March 6.

"We see the devastation that drug use and overdoses cause," said Const. Kelly Barrie of the Hinton RCMP.

"It impacts families, friends and the entire community."

Police warn of the potential risks and dangers of using, touching drug paraphernalia or anything they believe could be contaminated with drugs.

Mounties say if you witness a drug overdose, call 911 immediately.