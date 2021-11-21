Hinton RCMP traffic stop leads to drug seizure, recovery of stolen vehicle

A traffic stop east of Hinton last week led RCMP to seize methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl alongside recovering a stolen vehicle.

Mounties say they were informed of a suspected impaired driver just east of Hinton on Highway 16 at 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

The vehicle was located and police determined that it had been stolen from Edmonton. The driver and only occupant was arrested.

As RCMP arrested the individual, they located and seized approximately 42 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of cocaine, four grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and numerous cell phones.

Christine Heather Hennessy, 34, from Hinton faces four charges, including two counts of drug trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Hennessy was released from custody after a bail hearing and is to appear in Hinton provincial court on Dec. 15.

“The removal of these drugs off the streets is significant for the communities of Hinton and Yellowhead County,” said Sgt. Graham Gurski, acting detachment commander, in a statement. “Hinton RCMP will continue to focus our efforts on crime reduction and eliminating this illicit activity in our area.”