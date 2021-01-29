Running a business is often hard work, long hours, and fueled by passion which is why the Ottawa couple who own Romeo's Garage & Body Shop will tell you, retiring after 50 years is not easy.

As dozens of cars slowly roll down the street, honking their horn and cheering out the window, the drive-by celebration seems fitting for Romeo and Genuia Donatucci, the two have been keeping cars on the road since 1970.

The couple immigrated to Canada in 1964. Romeo had been repairing cars since he was 11 years old, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to snap up a space in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood and create an opportunity.

"I do the painting, I do the bodywork, I do the mechanical work," says Romeo. "As long as you can dedicate yourself, you can do it."

Donatucci did for five decades. It wasn't always easy; the hours long and the work hard. Genuia was by his side, almost every day for 48 years; helping where she could, making meals and raising their two children.

It is a truly family-run business, built on honesty. The two are emotional, both with tears in their eyes, passionate about what they have made.

"My whole life I spent here," says Romeo. "You treat them right and they respect you, it's been a pleasure."

The couple have helped countless people stay safe on the road. Flavio Pollarolo is more than just a customer, he's now a friend.

Pollarollo's father brought cars to Romeo's Garage & Body Shop to be repaired since he was 15 years old. When he turned 16, he got a car.

Pollarolo is a second-generation customer, and his son brings his car as well.

"I have a couple of collector cars and guess who works on them," said an emotional Pollarolo, adding that sometimes he would just stop by to chat.

"Good luck, good life. You worked hard; you deserve a long and happy life."

Daughter Angela Donatucci knows it's time for her parents to say goodbye. They are healthy, happy, and the shop provided everything the family needed.

"Closing and not seeing the Romeo's sign up there, he's a little bit tough," says Angela. "They gave me a life that I would never be able to dream about and they gave my son a life as well too."

As the train of cars goes by, Romeo and Genuia know they could never have done this without a community that cared. As the two close up on a picture perfect career, Romeo, tearful, had a message for his customers and the community.

"Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. I'll miss you all, thank you for being loyal to me."