Hiring push on in the Sault as OLG, software firm looking for workers

Two companies in Sault Ste. Marie are looking to hire dozens of people to work in the city.

A news release from the city Thursday said Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) is looking to fill 59 positions and sister companies PQA and PLATO Testing have 25 roles.

"Both companies are looking to fill these as soon as possible and OLG has even gone so far as to create a recruiting event to help with the need," the release said.

OLG’s recruiting event is a virtual job fair, which launches April 21 and runs from April 27 and 28.

"It will invite interested candidates to book 15-minute virtual one-on-one interviews with OLG leaders for the role of their choice," the city said.

In addition to the job postings, the virtual job fair also includes showcasing Sault Ste. Marie "because the organization wants to highlight the benefits of living and working in this vibrant community which is home to the OLG headquarters."

Click here for more information on the job fair.

For their part, PQA and PLATO are looking for both local IT talent and to attract people interested in moving to Sault Ste. Marie.

Interested candidates can visit their website to learn more about available career opportunities.

PQA/PLATO plans to hire 25 employees at their Sault Ste. Marie location by summer to meet the demand of local and global clients.

"A cultural shift towards recognizing the importance of a work-life balance for employees, in part brought on by the pandemic, has meant that companies including OLG and PQA/PLATO are looking at smaller cities like Sault Ste. Marie," the release said.

"Recognizing the value a strong work-life balance can bring its employees, both companies may offer relocation support to help with a candidate’s move to Sault Ste. Marie."

“OLG has very deep roots in Sault Ste. Marie as we’ve been part of this community for 30 years," Nancy Kennedy, OLG’s senior vice-president of people and culture, is quoted as saying in the release.

“Our focus is on building a fun, inclusive and performance-driven workplace — one that is a destination for top talent and we want to have that top talent in Sault Ste Marie. We see a real benefit for OLG employees and families to benefit from the advantages of living in a thriving community like the Sault.”