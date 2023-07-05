'His dream came true': Saskatoon Special Olympian knocks down the competition in Germany

Saskatoon's Ian Cushon just returned home from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin and he has some hardware to show for it.

“His dream came true. He got to go to the World Games to represent Canada. That was very important for Ian,” Janice Cushon, Ian’s mom told CTV News.

Cushon won a gold medal in men’s singles and helped his team place fourth, but that’s not it.

“He also got a gold in doubles event with scores of 168, 180 and 221. In that 221 game, he had four in a row and a turkey which is three strikes in a row,” according to his mom.

Cushon travelled to Berlin with his coach. His mom couldn’t attend because of restrictions at the venues.

Back in Saskatoon she was anxiously awaiting results. Once she heard, it was an outpouring of emotions.

“I was overjoyed,” she said.

Cushon returned from overseas a week ago and has been resting up, getting over the jetlag. He hasn’t bowled all week, but because he loves it, the intense schedule in Germany didn’t phase him.

A celebration to honour Ian’s achievements is planned at Hunter’s Bowl on Thursday, and he might bowl that day — just for fun.

Almost 90 athletes from Canada brought home a total of 96 medals from the June games in Berlin.

Cushon has special plans for his medals.

“I’m going to put them in a display case, shadow box, eventually,” Janice says.

Ian hopes to rack up more medals. He’ll spend the coming months and years qualifying to make Team Canada for the next World Games in Perth Australia, 2027.