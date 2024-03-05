Historic artifacts stolen from church during break-in

A collection of priceless and irreplaceable artifacts, including silverware from the church's opening in 1876, was stolen from Trinity Anglican United Church in Parry Sound late last week.

Church staff say it's the first break-in in 156 years.

"In all of those years, well over a century and a half, we've never had any incidents here," said Cory Brunatti, the church's lay pastor.

While not of significant monetary value, these items are irreplaceable to Trinity because of their great historical value.

The items taken include silver plates from 1876, 1885, 1904, and 1946, a chalice from 1905, a candlestick, a paten, and a host box. The plates and chalice are engraved with either Trinity Church or Episcopal Church and the associated dates.

"We pray that these items will be returned to the church and that the persons responsible realize there is a better path in life," said Cory.

The West Parry Sound OPP, along with the OPP Community Street Crime Unit and with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services, is investigating this incident.

"There are no suspects at this time," said West Parry Sound OPP Const. Brandon Charlebois.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.