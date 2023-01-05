Historic Beach House Restaurant in Saanich, B.C., up for sale

The future of the Beach House Restaurant in Saanich, B.C., is uncertain after the eatery and its parking lots across the street were put up for sale.

The restaurant has been called the heart of Cordova Bay, bringing people together to dine and dance for more than a century.

Now, the restaurant and parking lots are on the market as two separate listing.

The landmark restaurant sits on two waterfront lots, with the properties earmarked for $5.5 million.

Across the street, four lots that are used for parking are listed at $9.9 million. They're also zoned for residential use.

The Cordova Bay Community Association says news of the listing is heartbreaking.

"We've had quite a bit of response from residents – local residents – everybody is disappointed, I have to say," said Barb Lucas, president of the Cordova Bay Community Association.

The Beach House has been a staple in the community for years. Previously, it was called McMorran's.

"Everybody remembers McMorran's, everybody thinks of McMorran's when they mention Cordova Bay, so it would be a real loss to see this leave," said Lucas.

Operations at the Beach House Restaurant will continue as normal until Aug. 27.