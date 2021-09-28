iHeartRadio

Historic Black Bridge in Bracebridge officially reopens

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith (C), MPP Norm Miller and members of council were on hand for the reopening of the Black Bridge in Bracebridge, Ont., on Tues., Sept. 28, 2021 (Supplied)

The historic Black Bridge in Bracebridge has officially reopened.

Structural concerns were raised in 2016 with the almost century-old bridge over the Muskoka River on Matthiasville Road, and construction began last June.

The new single-lane bridge was built in a factory off-site and assembled on-site with safety barriers and a one-kilometre pedestrian walkway.

Mayor Graydon Smith, MPP Norm Miller and members of council were on hand for the reopening Tuesday.

"It was a pleasure to celebrate the history of the old bridge and officially open the new bridge that will continue to serve the community for decades to come," the mayor said.

The $2.76 million bridge project was funded through a joint federal and provincial grant under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream.

