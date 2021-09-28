Historic Black Bridge in Bracebridge officially reopens

The historic Black Bridge in Bracebridge has officially reopened.

Structural concerns were raised in 2016 with the almost century-old bridge over the Muskoka River on Matthiasville Road, and construction began last June.

The new single-lane bridge was built in a factory off-site and assembled on-site with safety barriers and a one-kilometre pedestrian walkway.

Mayor Graydon Smith, MPP Norm Miller and members of council were on hand for the reopening Tuesday.

"It was a pleasure to celebrate the history of the old bridge and officially open the new bridge that will continue to serve the community for decades to come," the mayor said.

The $2.76 million bridge project was funded through a joint federal and provincial grant under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream.