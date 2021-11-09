Historic bronze plaques missing from multiple Red Deer locations

Heritage plaques are being stolen from locations across Red Deer in a string of thefts similar to one that occurred in southern Alberta, police say.

Plaques have been stolen from Red Deer's downtown train station, Golden Circle, Michael O'Brian Wetland, and Sacred Heart Church and other locations since the beginning of October, according to RCMP.

A light coloured 2000s Chevy pickup truck is believed to be involved, as is a person with a "noticeable limp," as seen in surveillance footage.

The truck also has a Harley Davidson sticker on it.

The thefts are similar to those of eight historic plaques in the town of Olds on Oct. 19 and 20.

"Red Deer RCMP are notifying local scrap dealers of these thefts to limit resale opportunities, and are working with the affected organizations to explore CPTED (crime prevention through environmental design) options to make future thefts more difficult," a statement from Mounties read.

Anyone with information about the missing plaques was asked to call RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.