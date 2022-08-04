Historic building damaged by fire in Kingston
Investigators are searching for the cause of a morning fire in a 214-year-old building in downtown Kingston, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a fire in a building that houses Modern Primitive and an apartment on Princess Street at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. The fire could be seen from blocks away.
Kingston Fire says the fire started in a structure at the back of the building and spread to Modern Primitive. An apartment on the second floor is currently under renovation and no one was home.
Kingston Fire says since the building was initially constructed in 1808, it can be a challenge to battle a fire in the building because of the crevices to deal with.
The fire did not spread to other businesses on the street.
No one was injured in the fire.
According to historicplaces.ca, the buildings at 68 Princess Street, 70-72 Princess Street and 346-352 King Street East are together known as the Rochleau Property.
"The Rochleau Property is one of the earliest complexes of stone buildings remaining in Kingston," Historic Places says.
-
9 Sask. ice cream shops worth the stopSummer is best served with ice cream and there is plenty to go around.
-
IWK Health Centre says epidural supply is 'stable' amid global shortageThe IWK Health Centre is reassuring expecting parents that its supply of epidural catheters is “stable.” The message from the Halifax hospital comes amid a global shortage of epidural supplies that is affecting some Canadian provinces.
-
Police take rare step of releasing images of teen boy allegedly responsible for sex assaults on Toronto trailsPolice have taken the rare step of releasing images of a teenage boy who they believe is responsible for as many as four sexual assaults on trails in Toronto.
-
Ever After Music Festival ticket holders told event not going forwardIn a post to social media, ticket holders for the Ever After Music Festival are told to "plan accordingly" after it says the township will not let the event go forward.
-
What happens when you accidentally send an e-transfer? B.C. tribunal rules in favour of senderA B.C. resident will get back the $5,000 they accidentally e-transferred to someone else instead of moving the money to one of their own accounts.
-
Regina home prices rise as sales, listings dip in JulyRegina home sales and listings dipped in July, while the residential benchmark price increased for the sixth month in a row.
-
'Maybe we shouldn't have moved here': Military family struggles to find doctor in Greater VictoriaA young military couple that's new to Vancouver Island is scrambling to find a family doctor, and they're questioning their move to the capital region entirely.
-
Cochrane looks to inspire future rocket scientistsThe Stardust Festival is underway in Cochrane this week, special guests from NASA and Jeff Beso’s space exploration company, Blue Origin, are on hand to talk about careers available in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field.
-
$170 million investment to repair 4,700 affordable community homesRepairs for 4,700 affordable community homes in Windsor are underway with help from a $170 million joint investment.