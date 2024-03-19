Historic building to be demolished in Smiths Falls, Ont. following fire

A 156-year-old building that was once the former water treatment plant and a mill in Smiths Falls, Ont. will soon be demolished, one year after a massive fire caused significant damage to the historic building.

The town's committee of the whole decided to demolish the building on Old Mill Road, along the shores of the Rideau River, with the town council set to hold a final vote on the plan in the weeks ahead. The site is designated as a Heritage Site under the Ontario Heritage Act.

On May 8, 2023, a fire caused extensive damage to the structures on the site, with staff saying there was a "total loss of the interior of the 1868 stone structure" and "extensive damage" to the adjacent 1886 red brick building.

A report for council says an engineering firm's report notes that "the 1868 stone structure's ability was materially damaged by the fire and the resulting firefighting efforts, and should be demolished." A second engineering report concluded the 1868 stone structure could be "preserved," assuming the structure was protected from the elements.

The committee was presented with two options for the future of the site: demolish the buildings or retain elements of the site "including all or part of the structures that are salvageable" and incorporate it into a redevelopment opportunity. Staff told councillors demolishing the building would remove any legal risks from the town.

The committee voted to demolish the building, with the costs to be covered within the insurance policy for demolition and disposal of $5.2 million. As part of the demolition, staff have been instructed to make arrangements to salvage and retain masonry elements of the 1868 stone and 1886 brick structures.

Councillor Stephen Robinson told the committee he spoke with residents about the future of the historic building. Of the 321 people asked whether the town should demolish or save the building, 270 people said "without hesitation" the town should demolish the building, according to Robinson.

The stone portion of the building was originally a grist that was a mill built in 1868. The building later served as a water treatment plant for Smiths Falls.