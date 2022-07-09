Historic Garneau area apartment damaged by fire
Firefighters were called early Saturday morning for a fire on the third floor at a Garneau apartment building designated as a historic resource.
The blaze was reported to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services around 3:42 a.m., with the first crews arriving at the three-storey apartment on 107 Street and 83 Avenue within five minutes.
Five crews battled flames for several hours, bringing the fire under control at approximately 8:44 a.m. and then declaring it out two hours later.
Investigators have not identified a cause at this time.
According to EFRS, no one had been living in the building at the time, and no injuries were reported.
In 2019, city council voted to register the building, called Douglas Manor, as a historic property for its "unique character" and to preserve the "history of the neighbourhood."
Built in 1914, the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton first used it as a seminary. Nine years later, it became an orphanage for young boys.
The building was then sold in 1941 and converted into an apartment called Robert Mansion. It was then referred to as Douglas Manor in the 1970s.
