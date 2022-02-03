'Historic' gas prices hitting northern Ont. hardest

Drivers in Timmins no doubt clenched their wallets when they saw gas prices hit an all-time high of $1.69 per litre Wednesday.

That appears to be the second most expensive regular gas in the province, just behind White River, which is seeing $1.70 per litre. Sudbury is next, seeing prices of $1.67.

"Out of this world," said an exasperated driver as he filled up a small sedan.

"It's a good thing I'm driving my wife's little car, instead of the truck. I can't afford to drive the truck. $100, $150 a fill-up, it's ridiculous."

Local businesses that rely on fuel have been seeing dents to their bottom lines, including moving company Marenger Moving.

Supervisor Louis St. Jean said it's been a challenging adjustment.

"It's taken a toll on us for sure. We have trucks running constantly, every day," said St. Jean.

"When you add (the gas) onto the overhead, it's a big increase."

He said that his company doesn't change its quotes when gas prices spike, so it opts to take the hit.

WHY IS GAS SO EXPENSIVE?

Petroleum analyst Roger McKnight told CTV News that each of the latest price spikes hit a new record.

These are the highest gas costs the country has ever seen, he said, and partly to blame are lack of supply and increased demand.

"The inventories of crude (oil) are starting to drop," said McKnight, chief petroleum analyst at En-Pro International. "But when you look at the demand side for gasoline distillate and jet fuel, they're all on the upside."

But that's not the whole story, he said.

What's mainly driving up the price right now is demand for diesel and heating oil—which McKnight said are especially sought after during the winter months.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is also partly to blame for that demand, he said.

Russia is holding back its supply of natural gas, McKnight explained, leading dependent European counties to turn to the U.S., causing prices for that commodity to increase. With that fuel source more expensive now, more industries are now turning to diesel and heating oil.

Not only that, McKnight said, but fuel refineries also slow down production during the winter to prepare for the next season.

All of this is creating a 'domino effect' that will only see gas prices soar even higher. McKnight predicts at least another 10-cent jump per litre, while other analysts have forecasted an alarming $2 per litre this year.

"Prices are just going to go 'boom,'" McKnight said.

"You're going to see the highest prices you've ever seen in history. We got them high now, wait until you see the prices in March."

LITTLE CHANCE FOR RELIEF

McKnight said gas usually reaches its peak price in mid-April and declines from that point, but they would likely only return to these current "bargain prices."

It's highly unlikely that gas could ever reach the old days where it cost less than a loonie per litre, he said, unless the world can somehow drastically reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

At this point, the electric vehicle market is nowhere near where it should be with cost and range of travel to entice enough people to switch over, he said. And McKnight believes there's no chance that governments would lower gas taxes or, in the case of Ottawa, remove the carbon tax.

McKnight's last word to motorists: "Hang onto your hats."