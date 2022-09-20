Historic Halifax curling club votes to sell property, build new facility
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
Members of a well-known Halifax curling club have voted to sell the property and build a new, larger facility in Timberlea, N.S.
The Mayflower Curling Club's building and ice plant are aging and the club's long-term planning committee says the best option is to sell the land in the city’s north end and rebuild.
The committee says the value of the current property helped seal the deal.
Work on a final design for the new facility will begin after the sale of the current building and the purchase of land in Timberlea is finalized.
The club says there is no timeline of when the current location will close.
The Mayflower dates back to its incorporation in 1906 by an Act passed in the Nova Scotia Legislature.
With files from the Canadian Press
