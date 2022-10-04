Historic hot, dry conditions give Abbotsford farmers late season push

A historically hot and dry September has given a farm in B.C.’s Fraser Valley a much-needed boost.

At Maan Farms in Abbotsford, heavy rainfall led to field rot last fall, and after a wet and cool start to the summer, it was looking like it could be much of the same.

However, after the driest and warmest September in the city’s history, Maan Farms is back on track.

"Our pumpkins are beautiful," farmer Amir Maan told CTV News.

"When you go through the field, every pumpkin is perfect.”

While the product will be top notch, Maan says the rocky start to summer has led to supply issues.

"One thing people don't think about is that pumpkins actually grow over four months, you need 120 good days," he said.

"In the spring when it was so cold and wet, many farmers couldn't grow their plants, so that means people who dedicated 40, 50, 60 acres, we dedicated 20 and can probably only grow about 12," said Maan.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon, these unprecedented stretches of weather are becoming more common.

"We've been noticing that we do get stuck in these persistent patterns," Sekhon said.

"We saw a delayed summer where we were stuck in an unsettled pattern, of course last fall we were stuck in a wet pattern, and last summer we were stuck in a hot pattern.”

As for Maan, he says to hurry out before it's too late.

"Go out to the nearest farm and buy your pumpkin while you still can," he said.

"The supply might be low, but the quality is perfect.”