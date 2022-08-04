Historic Kennedy House re-opens to public

The former home of a historic Manitoba figure is once again open for public tours in St. Andrews.

Kennedy House was home to Captain William Kennedy, a Metis fur trader, arctic explorer, magistrate and board of education member, who was an early advocate for Manitoba's confederation.

Now, after being closed for six years, the grounds located at 417 River Road are once again open for public tours. A Metis interpreter will be on-site, sharing stories about Kennedy and his contributions to Manitoba.

The house was built by its namesake in 1866. The interior of the home is currently undergoing restoration. But the house renewal committee says the lush gardens are now open to visitors.

"What they can expect is to wander through the grounds, see the beautiful gardens, and then have a walk around the outside of the building,” said Lois Wales, president of Red River North Tourism, "and about a 30-45 minute talk on about who Kennedy was, the importance he was to the region, and the history of the building, and the architecture of the building."

The tours are free of charge and will be offered five times a week until August 31, 2022.