Historic Manitoulin lodge with a tragic past is up for sale

One of Manitoulin Island's most historic and noteworthy properties is up for sale.

The Dodge Lodge, which made international headlines in the 1930s after an heir to the car fortune died in the North Channel, is being sold.

With its eight bedrooms, five bathrooms and 4,000 square-feet of living space, the Dodge Lodge is a testament to the last 100 years of history on the Island.

"This is a really cool building,” said Jordan Chandler, of RE/MAX Island Real Estate Brokerage.

“All wood and 100 years old so for it to be intact and in this great of shape is something, that's for sure."

This was once the home to Daniel Dodge, an heir to John Francis Dodge the automobile manufacturing pioneer and co-founder of Dodge Brothers Company.

"It's basically a time capsule,” said Rick Nelson, of the Old Mill Heritage Centre.

“You walk into that piece of property, you're walking back into 1938 when the Dodge family owned that piece of property."

Walking through the property, it's easy to see all the hard work the owners put into preserving the facility.

Referred to by some locals as ‘Danny’ Dodge, the story is a tragic one. He frequented the Island after falling in love with the way of life in the area. In 1938, at age 21, he met a girl from nearby Gore Bay and got married.

Tragically, the couple, along with some hired hands, were critically injured in an accident involving dynamite during their honeymoon.

Dodge’s wife rushed him to hospital via boat in Little Current, but he ended up in the water and disappeared under the waves.

His stepfather offered a $1,500 reward to anyone who found his body. He washed up on shore three weeks later in Honora Bay.

"We get people coming from all over to the Old Mill Heritage Centre, just to learn about this story,” Nelson said.

A MOVIE IS IN THE WORKS

“That's how famous it is and there's a movie in the works -- we've had people come in to do research for this movie."

The property is currently owned by the Schwarzli family, who have been the stewards working to protect it and the Dodge family's legacy.

They'll be sad to see it go, but they're moving into a new chapter in their lives. They held a reunion for the Dodge family and even met some of the staff who were there during the tragedy.

"Dan came from a family with a lot of money and he was very opposite,” said the owner’s son, Robert Schwarzli.

“He came to the Island because he just wanted to be seen as an equal. Someone his age, he used to come to the docks in Kagawong and go fishing with the local people."

"This will attract an interesting buyer,” Chandler said.

“It could be someone just wanting to run a business, it could be someone like the current owners wanting it as a family compound. It's a great place for kids. Really nice setup, great place just to relax in the summer."

Dodge Lodge was meant to be a getaway from Detroit for Dan Dodge and his buddies 100 years ago.

The current owners are hoping it can still be that -- and they're hoping they can find someone who will be mindful of its history.