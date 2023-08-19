Historic move happening soon in Leamington, Ont.

A piece of Canada’s military history is set to be paraded through downtown Leamington early next week.

“It's very, wow, I can't believe this is happening,” said 12-year-old air cadet Mathis Quiring.

Two buildings, which have been on the grounds of the former Leamington District Secondary School (LDSS) since 1943, will be moving soon.

“I've been in this location for the past six years,” said fellow cadet Samantha Staines. “It's been an amazing time here, but I'm also excited for a new start.”

The buildings were training facilities during the Second World War. They were originally at Windsor Airport, then moved to LDSS in 1943. When the program broke away from the school system in 1958, the buildings were relocated to the back of the property as the 535 Air Cadet Squadron took ownership.

“They were used to train pilots,” explained Quiring.

Staines is happy the move is being made, and told CTV News Windsor, “For the air cadets to continue to use these it's an amazing thing to keep our history around.”

The move required blocks from the foundation to be knocked out, and two beams were inserted underneath the buildings as they were hoisted. Skates were then put on and the move to trailers was made.

Grossi Construction is leading the move, which will make its way down Talbot and Erie streets.

“They're literally going to move cars,” said Jonathan Azzopardi, chair of the Leamington Squadron Sponsorship Committee. “OPP have to shut down the main roads. It's gonna make its big turn through the downtown which means we gotta move wires and we gotta move traffic lights.”

The buildings are being delivered to their new home at the fairgrounds on property provided by the local agricultural society. Moving the 80-year-old buildings and setting them up at their new home is expected to cost about $450,000.

“It would be cheaper to build new buildings. It really would be but you can't put a price on our history right, and our history needs to be preserved,” said Azzopardi.

Staines and the rest of the 535 Air Cadet Squadron is fundraising to help preserve that history.

“We want to keep the history. We want to be able to continue to use these buildings so that cadets after us can continue to know the history of what happened here in Windsor-Essex,” explained Staines.