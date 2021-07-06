Historic Saskatoon church gets new congregation

Saskatoon's Third Avenue United Church has been bought by another church congregation in the city.

In a news release, St Vincent of Lerins Orthodox Church says its congregation has bought the historic downtown church and plans to restore the building.

Plans include finishing repairs to the roof, installing a new pipe system, servicing the old elevator and boiler and removing some spruce tress to protect the stained glass windows. One key stipulation of the sale is that church heritage items, which include the organ, cannot be altered without the owner getting permission from the city.

Church services haven't been held inside the church since 2018.