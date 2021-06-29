Historic Saskatoon church's plan to spin off property for condo development all but final after council approval

Saskatoon City Council on Monday unanimously approved the second reading of the bylaw that will subdivide the historic Knox United Church's property to allow a 19-storey condo development.

That vote means the bylaw is considered approved and a third reading - which requires a legal land description that itself requires Monday's approval - will be a formality, city solicitor Cindy Yelland told council.

The Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation Review Board had recommended approving the change, saying in a report that the parcel of land that would be separated is not significant to the church’s heritage designation.

Peggy Sarjeant, speaking on behalf of the Saskatoon Heritage Society, told council the group disagrees with the review board's finding.

Knox United is one of the most sensitive sites in Saskatoon and the development will affect the church's heritage value by obscuring the whole facade, she said. The condo also has wider implications of more development along Spadina Crescent, she said.

The church has said that its arrangement with the developer, Meridian Development Corp., will shore up its dwindling finances through ownership of 40 parking stalls.