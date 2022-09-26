Historic scholarship offered at Nipissing University

For the first time, there’s a bursary for Black, Indigenous and students of colour at Nipissing University.

It all started in March when the Shoot for Change anti-racism basketball games raised $18,000 to create a bursary for BIPOC students.

It has been named after Warren Lindsay, the student union’s director of services.

Applications for the $1,000 bursary will be open Oct. 1-Nov. 1, after which the school will select a winner.

Taijon Graham, co-founder and president of the Nipissing University Black Association for Student Expression (NUBASE), said he is in talks with the Ontario University Athletics Association, which is interested in creating a league-wide shoot for change event.

'Phenomenal'

“Seeing this event I had in my mind now possibly playing across the entire league this year is phenomenal," said Graham.

"It makes me super proud to me knowing it started here at Nipissing.”

Warren Lindsay said the bursary hits him close to home.

“I struggled when I was going through school," he said.

"I worked two, three jobs at times to try and fund my education. To be a part of the backend of getting this bursary off the ground for BIPOC students, it’s very important. It can change a student’s life.”

The Lakers’ Shoot for Change game is returning Feb. 4 when the men’s and women’s basketball teams take to the court against Laurentian University.