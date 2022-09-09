Historic Sooke hotel back on the market for $13.3M after renovations

A historic Vancouver Island hotel that has been at the centre of legal battles for years is back on the market.

The two-storey, 28-room Sooke Harbour House hotel and restaurant on Whiffin Spit Road is listed for $13.3 million through NAI Commercial.

The real estate firm says the 2.1-acre property has undergone substantial renovations since 2020, when it was listed for $5.63 million as part of a court-ordered foreclosure sale.

Some of the renovations are ongoing, with an expected completion date of November, including electrical and plumbing upgrades, a new roof, updated guest rooms, new balconies and landscaping.

Included in the sale is a 0.45-acre property across the street that serves as a parking lot.

The two properties had a combined assessed value of $4.05 million in 2021, according to the BC Assessment office.

The original hotel was built in 1925 on the oceanfront lot across the Sooke Basin from East Sooke Regional Park.

The hotel and restaurant closed without warning or explanation in March 2020 following a 2016 listing that sought $5 million for the property.

Court documents dating back several years reveal a battle for ownership of the property between the couple who originally purchased the hotel in 1979 and a pair of corporations that had entered share purchase agreements on the property.

The property was also the subject of a British Columbia Securities Commission case alleging an investor was defrauded of $1 million by a Sooke man who allegedly misled the investor about the ownership structure of the hotel.