Historic southern Alberta hotel destroyed in early morning fire

An Alberta hotel that was built more than 100 years ago is no more following an early morning fire.

Vulcan RCMP, along with firefighters and other first responders, were called to a business in Carmangay, Alta., a small community approximately 61 kilometres northwest of Lethbridge, for reports of a fire at 2:45 a.m.

Crews did their best to extinguish the fire but, ultimately, the building was completely destroyed. About 50 firefighters responded to the fire from 10 surrounding communities.

The fire spread quickly to the roof of the building. At that point fire crews changed their attention to limiting damage to neighbouring structures.

Police have not confirmed the name of the business, which was built following the turn of the century, but Facebook posts from the Carmangay Historical Society identify it as the Grange Hotel.

A fire started around 2 this morning and the Grange is gone.

The Grange Hotel dates all the way back until 1909.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire but three other buildings were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Carmangay Fire Chief Sue Dahl said losing the building is a huge blow to the community.

"It's such a sad day for Carmangay to lose this building. Just so thankful to everyone who came (to help)."

The Stacey Hovde, the mayor of Carmangay, said there was a rich history and that the hotel will be "dearly missed."