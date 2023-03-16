Historic Spring Garden Road in Halifax continues to be transformed

Spring Garden Road is transforming seemingly on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis.

“We are part of that and we are just one piece of the puzzle,” said developer Danny Chedrawe, who added the construction of the multi-use building The Mills is progressing. “We should be done by the summer of 2024.”

According to Chedrawe, the historic street was largely unchanged for more than seven decades, but over the past five years a lot of work has been done.

“It has changed tremendously and we have developed 30 to 40 per cent of the new store frontage," said Chedrawe. “The downtown has gone from mainly an office commercial hub to more of a residential neighborhood.”

The street now has new buildings with others still under construction, allowing for a mix of commercial, residential and community spaces.

"And now we have businesses who want to come back to downtown to service the new growing population,” said Chedrawe.

Three years ago Ross McNeil moved Dugger's Mens Wear across the street into The Doyle, which at time had recently been completed.

“I think it was good timing for us and we love the new store,” said McNeil who added, business at this new location has been good. “I think the city has to realize that it is the developers that make this city.”

“We are moving in the right direction," added Chedrawe.

