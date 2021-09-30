Historic statue stolen from Niagara Falls, Ont., cemetery: police
Police say a historic bronze statue has been stolen from a cemetery in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Investigators say they believe the theft took place sometime between early Monday and Wednesday morning at the Drummond Hill Cemetery.
Police say the statue of Lieutenant General Drummond sat upon a bronze horse, with artifacts that sat on a large concrete base.
They also say that the theft would have required a lot of work -- and possibly a vehicle -- as the statue weighs roughly 150 kilograms.
Police are asking metal recyclers to be on the lookout for the statue.
They say there was also vandalism on the cemetery grounds, but gave no further details.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2021.
