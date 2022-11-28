Historical sexual assault trial underway

The trial of a Middlesex Centre, Ont. man facing historical sexual assault charges got underway Monday in a London, Ont. courtroom.

Vasilios “Bill” Kourtesis, 65, was originally charged in July 2020.

In all, he faces three counts of sexual assault involving three alleged victims dating back to 2004.

Kourtesis has pleaded not guilty to all of the counts.

The jury was selected Monday and the trial is slated to last seven to 10 days.