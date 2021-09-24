Historical streetcar on the move?

Windsor's oldest streetcar could be on the move.

A report will go before council next month, recommending streetcar number 351 and the Celestial Beacon be moved further east on Riverside Drive but remain on the waterfront at Caron Avenue and Riverside.

“It doesn’t go above the crown of Riverside Drive and we think this is the next logical site to construct,” says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

Earlier this year, the city chose not to defend against an appeal regarding the height of the beacon to be located at the foot of Askin Avenue.

In 2018, council approved the design of the building which would have been at least two meters above the crown of Riverside Dr. and that concerned residents in the area.

Dilkens says the new location would add about a million dollars to the $7.5 million project, to be taken from the Central Riverfront Budget.

“With a million-dollar view, fully accessible to the public but also incorporates the street car. At this particular site, there’s more parking,” says Dilkens.

Should council approve the project, it could be completed by this time next year.

“People can come downtown, park downtown walk to the riverfront and enjoy a drink on the patio down here, rent a bike and go look at the street car,” says councillor Rino Bortolin, who’s in favour of the new location.

“It’s a better fit because it’s in a much more populated sort of business district.”

The item will be discussed at the Oct. 4 council meeting.