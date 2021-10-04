Historical true crime cases featured in RCMP Heritage Centre exhibit
The RCMP Heritage Centre has put a new twist on its annual historical true crime exhibit. This year’s ‘Macabre Museum: Stories from the RCMP Crime Collection’ will feature several historical crime cases, from the perspective of RCMP officers.
“We’re looking at the pieces, the artifacts from the point of view of police procedure, and some of the techniques and tactics they used to solve these crimes,” said Jodi Ann Eskritt, RCMP Historical Collections Unit curator.
Some of the infamous historical cases are new to the exhibit, while others are returning.
“There’s something about murder weapons and hanging ropes that brings out the macabre in everybody,” said Eskritt. “Some of these cases are fairly famous and people like to come out and see the actual artifacts that they’ve read about.”
The exhibit is inspired by the Crime Museum at New Scotland Yard, which is the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police in London, England.
“It might send a chill up your spine,” said Eskritt.
The exhibit opened to the public on Monday, and runs through to November 7.
One of the exhibits at this year’s ‘Macabre Museum: Stories from the RCMP Crime Collection.’
-
Pre-season game was so much more to Raptors players and fans after 19 months awayIt might have been just a pre-season game, but to the Toronto Raptors and their fans, Monday night's pre-season opener against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers felt like so much more.
-
Bombers' Kenny Lawler arrested for impaired drivingWinnipeg Blue Bomber Kenny Lawler has been arrested for impaired driving according to the team and has been suspended for the team's next game.
-
Family members of seniors in long-term care want tighter COVID-19 rules for visitorsFamily members of seniors living in long-term care and the BC Care Providers Association are calling for tighter measures when it comes to visitors.
-
Town of Essex defers discussions on mandatory vaccination policyThe Town of Essex has deferred discussions about a mandatory vaccination policy to a later date.
-
Advance Voting kicks off as Calgary mayoral race heats upWith exactly two weeks to go until Calgary's municipal election, advance voting opened up at 37 polling stations across the city.
-
City of Windsor aims to bring back Bright LightsThe City of Windsor intends to reboot Bright Lights at Jackson Park this holiday season.
-
Regina police host walk to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girlsThe Regina Police Service invited the community out to join them on their first Sisters in Spirit walk on Monday.
-
Northern health unit launches homeless campaignA new homelessness anti-stigma campaign that has been launched by the Nipissing District Homelessness and Housing Partnership District (NDHP) is called ‘See the Person.’
-
Regina Catholic School Division announce COVID-19 vaccination policy for staffRegina Catholic Schools will soon require all teachers and staff to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or regularly provide a negative test result.