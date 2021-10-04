Historical true crime cases featured in RCMP Heritage Centre exhibit

The RCMP Heritage Centre has put a new twist on its annual historical true crime exhibit. This year’s ‘Macabre Museum: Stories from the RCMP Crime Collection’ will feature several historical crime cases, from the perspective of RCMP officers.

“We’re looking at the pieces, the artifacts from the point of view of police procedure, and some of the techniques and tactics they used to solve these crimes,” said Jodi Ann Eskritt, RCMP Historical Collections Unit curator.

Some of the infamous historical cases are new to the exhibit, while others are returning.

“There’s something about murder weapons and hanging ropes that brings out the macabre in everybody,” said Eskritt. “Some of these cases are fairly famous and people like to come out and see the actual artifacts that they’ve read about.”

The exhibit is inspired by the Crime Museum at New Scotland Yard, which is the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police in London, England.

“It might send a chill up your spine,” said Eskritt.

The exhibit opened to the public on Monday, and runs through to November 7.

One of the exhibits at this year’s ‘Macabre Museum: Stories from the RCMP Crime Collection.’