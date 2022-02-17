History for free: Calgary's Glenbow Museum to ditch admission prices permanently

History buffs and art lovers will be able to enjoy Calgary's Glenbow Museum for free, thanks to a $25 million endowment from the Shaw Family Foundation.

According to the museum, the announcement means when it reopens in 2024, the Glenbow will become one of the first major Canadian museums to offer free general admission.

The Glenbow is closed for a multi-million-dollar revitalization aimed at transforming and modernizing the 312,000 square-foot building into one of the most vibrant and inclusive museums in North America.

Shaw Family Foundation president Julie Shaw was among those on hand at a news conference Thursday when the announcement was made, along with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal.

"We can make this Calgary institution and all that it has to offer accessible to everyone without the restriction of having to pay to enter the building," Shaw said.

"This institute will give access to world-class arts and culture right here in Calgary, and will be the place to see, experience and study Canadian art in all its forms. It was important to my father, JR Shaw, that Calgary be a vibrant community where people have easy access to arts and culture, which is why we decided this gift is the perfect way to honour him."

The building that houses the Glenbow will now be named the JR Shaw Centre for Arts and Culture, a news release said.

In addition to the endowment, the Shaw family will be donating an extra $10 million to create the JR Shaw Institute for Canadian Art.

Glenbow CEO and president Nicholas Bell says he’s excited about this large investment because of the accessibility opportunities it will bring to everyone who lives and visits Calgary.

"Every citizen of this community deserves access to our arts and cultural resources, they should never have to choose between a masterpiece and a meal on the table," Bell said.

“What this does, is it demolishes the fundamental barrier of affordability, so that every person who lives here and visits here can walk through the front door without asking the question ‘can I afford it?’”

The announcement comes two years after Kenney announced a $40 million funding commitment for the museum, which was matched by the federal government.

The Glenbow Reimagined campaign has now successfully raised $152 million in funding, and has set a new campaign goal of $175 million.

"I think it is going to put us very much on the radar screen of visitors from around the world who come here many to go to the Rocky Mountains, but they're looking for some way of touching Alberta's culture, history and art," Kenney said.

"What we need to show the rest of Canada and the rest of the world is we also have a world-class, cultural life, and Glenbow Reimagined is a critical part of that.”

Gondek, meanwhile, says the announcement boost the number of local residents and tourists who spend time and money in the downtown core.

"For many years, arts and culture in this city was primarily funded through philanthropic efforts as well as through corporate contributions, so I think it is high time that our local government understand we have a stake in this as well," Gondek said.

"I’m very proud to be a part of a local government that has made significant investments in our arts and culture scene and how it plays a role in our revitalization efforts."

The art and history museum has been around for over 50 years.

Upgrades to the building will allow it to display its entire $163 art million collection, the majority of which is provincially-owned.