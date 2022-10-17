Hit-and-run collision in northwest Calgary leaves youth in critical condition

Calgary police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a youth was left in critical condition Monday evening.

EMS say the victim is a boy between 12 and 14 years old, and that he was transported to Alberta Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition shortly after 7 p.m.

The incident happened at 16th Avenue and 46th Street N.W.

The driver of the offending vehicle fled the scene, police say, and traffic section investigators have been called in to determine what happened.

Police have not yet been able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle or its driver.

Traffic flow in the area was affected in the aftermath of the incident.