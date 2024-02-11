Hit-and-run crash disrupts Saturday LRT service in south Edmonton

Police are searching for the driver of a truck after a hit-and-run crash on Saturday evening.

The Edmonton Police Service says a speeding truck drove onto a median, hit a fence, and landed on the LRT tracks at 111 Street and 29A Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

The driver and passenger of the truck then ran from the scene on foot, according to an EPS spokesperson.

There were no trains in the area at the time of the crash, but Capital Line LRT service was disrupted between Southgate and Century Park stations for several hours.

Buses were brought in to transport affected passengers.

Normal train service resumed around 10:40 p.m.

Police are investigating.