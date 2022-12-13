Hit-and-run crash kills 53-year-old pedestrian in Pitt Meadows

Mounties in Pitt Meadows are asking drivers for information and video after a hit-and-run crash that killed a 53-year-old man in the city Friday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said they were called to the intersection of Ford and McTavish roads around 6:15 p.m. after a man walking his bicycle was struck.

When officers arrived, they found the victim "seriously injured and unconscious near the roadway," according to a news release.

The Pitt Meadows Fire Department also responded and attempted to save the victim's life, police said, adding that he was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Ridge Meadows detachment's Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the file and is seeking surveillance and dash cam video, as well as witnesses.

Anyone who was travelling on Ford Road between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday and has information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call Cpl. Grewal at 604-467-7651, police said.